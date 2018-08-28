‘Any death is one too many’ – Number of people killed on Suffolk’s roads down 50%

The number of people killed on Suffolk roads has fallen by nearly 50% in just one year.

Figures show there have been 17 fatal collisions on the county’s roads this year with 18 casualties – compared to 32 fatal collisions with 34 casualties last year.

The official statistics, from Suffolk Constabulary, exclude medical incidents.

Despite the drop in road deaths, Inspector Chris Hinitt, from Suffolk and Norfolk’s Road Policing Unit, said any death was one too many.

“Suffolk Constabulary remains committed to doing all it can to reduce the number of people who lose their lives as a result of collisions,” he said.

“A major part of our strategy is continuing to highlight what are called the ‘fatal four’.

“The chances of people dying because of crashes can be significantly reduced by ensuring everyone in a vehicle wears a seatbelt, mobile phones are not used while driving, motorists do not drive after drinking or taking drugs, and drivers travel at an appropriate speed for the road conditions. Anyone convicted of causing a fatal crash through careless or dangerous driving faces the prospect of a prison sentence and a lifetime of regrets.

He added: “Everyone sets out on a journey just wanting to get where they are going safely.

“Taking responsibility for how you drive, and your fitness to do so, protects yourself and everyone else. Our message to drivers is do not risk your own life and the lives of others through a lack of thought or common sense.

“If you have dashcam footage of people taking risks with the lives of others on the road then you can upload the footage on the Norfolk and Suffolk police websites.

“We treat each report seriously and will take the appropriate action.”