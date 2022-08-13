West Suffolk road partially blocked as Mercedes ends up on roof after crash

A road in west Suffolk is currently partially blocked after a Mercedes vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in Hepworth Road in Stanton after being called shortly before 9.50am today (August 13).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the road is partially blocked.

There has been no reports of any injuries and all occupants are out of the vehicle, the spokeswoman added.

Two appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have also been called to the crash.