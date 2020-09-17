Poll

Poll: As survey feeds into roads policing review, we ask what driving habits annoy you most

The survey asks to what extent fixed penalty fines for road traffic offences like speeding should be increased to be in line with other serious offences like using a mobile phone while driving Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Road users are being asked to share their experience of other motorists flouting the law – as part of a survey to gauge opinion on safety and enforcement.

The poll asks how often people witness driving offences, if they think lawbreakers should face harsher punishment, and other questions designed to help inform a major review of roads policing.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, has urged residents to take part before the deadline passes.

In July, the government launched a call for evidence to identify how roads policing capability can be enhanced.

It came as the number of people killed and badly hurt on British roads continued to level out after steady decline up to 2010.

There were 24 fatalities on Suffolk’s roads in 2019/20 – one fewer the previous year – while collisions leading to serious injury increased 6% to 318.

The government said it was determined to improve the current situation by instituting a Department for Transport review with the Home Office and National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Baroness Vere of Norbiton said: “Great Britain has some of the safest roads in the world but there is no room for complacency and this government is committed to making our roads even safer.”

The survey, launched by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), has been timed to feed into the government’s wider review, which also includes an inspection of roads policing by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The results will be used to inform the APCC’s submission to the call for evidence.

Mr Passmore said: “Getting a local view from the people about road safety and roads policing enforcement will be invaluable, and the fact that this info can be collated nationally will be hugely beneficial to ensure the public view is seriously considered in this government review.

“In Suffolk, we invest heavily in roads policing and I know it makes a difference. It will be interesting to hear how, both nationally and locally, people feel about the level of enforcement and our commitment to road safety.”

The poll runs until 5pm on Wednesday, September 30 and can be found here.

Let us know what annoys you most about the behaviour of other drivers by answering our own poll. If we’ve missed anything out, let us know in the comments below.