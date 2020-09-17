E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Poll: As survey feeds into roads policing review, we ask what driving habits annoy you most

PUBLISHED: 12:33 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 17 September 2020

The survey asks to what extent fixed penalty fines for road traffic offences like speeding should be increased to be in line with other serious offences like using a mobile phone while driving Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

The survey asks to what extent fixed penalty fines for road traffic offences like speeding should be increased to be in line with other serious offences like using a mobile phone while driving Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Road users are being asked to share their experience of other motorists flouting the law – as part of a survey to gauge opinion on safety and enforcement.

The poll asks how often people witness driving offences, if they think lawbreakers should face harsher punishment, and other questions designed to help inform a major review of roads policing.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, has urged residents to take part before the deadline passes.

In July, the government launched a call for evidence to identify how roads policing capability can be enhanced.

It came as the number of people killed and badly hurt on British roads continued to level out after steady decline up to 2010.

There were 24 fatalities on Suffolk’s roads in 2019/20 – one fewer the previous year – while collisions leading to serious injury increased 6% to 318.

The government said it was determined to improve the current situation by instituting a Department for Transport review with the Home Office and National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Baroness Vere of Norbiton said: “Great Britain has some of the safest roads in the world but there is no room for complacency and this government is committed to making our roads even safer.”

The survey, launched by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), has been timed to feed into the government’s wider review, which also includes an inspection of roads policing by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The results will be used to inform the APCC’s submission to the call for evidence.

Mr Passmore said: “Getting a local view from the people about road safety and roads policing enforcement will be invaluable, and the fact that this info can be collated nationally will be hugely beneficial to ensure the public view is seriously considered in this government review.

“In Suffolk, we invest heavily in roads policing and I know it makes a difference. It will be interesting to hear how, both nationally and locally, people feel about the level of enforcement and our commitment to road safety.”

The poll runs until 5pm on Wednesday, September 30 and can be found here.

Let us know what annoys you most about the behaviour of other drivers by answering our own poll. If we’ve missed anything out, let us know in the comments below.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage Kesgrave shooting victim remains in critical condition

A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Row over Ipswich council housing as MP urges leader to change policy

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has written to borough council leader David Ellesmere over social housing policy. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND/SARAH LUCY BROWN

John Lewis staff miss out on bonus as store closures announced

Waitrose and John Lewis at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wind tunnel testing to prevent Orwell Bridge closures to be completed by end of month

The completion of wind tunnel testing for the Orwell Bridge has been confirmed for the end of the month by Grant Shapps after it was raised in parliament by Tom Hunt Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV/CHARLOTTE BOND

Mapped: Which Suffolk postcode areas have the most new coronavirus cases?

The people of Felixstowe wearing masks whilst shopping in the highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND