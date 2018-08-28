Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine
PUBLISHED: 22:20 17 November 2018
Police
A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted a picture of the car outside the Tesco Express in Duke Street, earlier this evening.
The team tweeted that officers stopped the vehicle as the driver was seen using a phone while driving “and then tested positive for cannabis and cocaine”.
The driver has been arrested.
