Van allegedly stopped with four passengers in front seat

Police said they stopped the van on an Ipswich road to find the front seat overcrowded Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

One passenger will now be finishing their journey on foot after police reportedly stopped a van to find four people in the front seat.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the van on an Ipswich street, where they allegedly discovered three passengers plus the driver crammed into the front of the vehicle.

Officers said they issued traffic offence reports (TORs) as punishment and left one passenger to finish the journey on foot.

The force tweeted: “#RCRT have just stopped this vehicle in Ipswich 3 passengers plus the driver = #Fatal4 Tors issued for these offences @SuffolkPolice one passenger now walking is the safest way #800 #1202”.