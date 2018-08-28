Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Van allegedly stopped with four passengers in front seat

PUBLISHED: 13:04 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 13 January 2019

Police said they stopped the van on an Ipswich road to find the front seat overcrowded Picture: NSRAPT

Police said they stopped the van on an Ipswich road to find the front seat overcrowded Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

One passenger will now be finishing their journey on foot after police reportedly stopped a van to find four people in the front seat.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the van on an Ipswich street, where they allegedly discovered three passengers plus the driver crammed into the front of the vehicle.

Officers said they issued traffic offence reports (TORs) as punishment and left one passenger to finish the journey on foot.

The force tweeted: “#RCRT have just stopped this vehicle in Ipswich 3 passengers plus the driver = #Fatal4 Tors issued for these offences @SuffolkPolice one passenger now walking is the safest way #800 #1202”.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich café owner wants people to take a ‘kinder approach to how we live’

Anna Matthews from La Tour Cycle Cafe and Lucie Clayton who was donating items to the Giving Hub Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Leiston grab revenge with win over St Neots

Patrick Brothers, centre, was the star man in Leiston's win over St Neots Town. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Van allegedly stopped with four passengers in front seat

Police said they stopped the van on an Ipswich road to find the front seat overcrowded Picture: NSRAPT

Car seized after ‘unsupervised learner driver’ stopped in Ipswich

The roads policing team stopped the learner driver in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

North Stander: ‘We will still struggle. But we’re not dead and buried just yet’

James Collins was immense in Town's crucial 1-0 win over Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists