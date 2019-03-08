Find out where roadworks could disrupt your journey this week

Drivers will face delays in some areas of Ipswich this week Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Foxhall Road and Norwich Road in Ipswich will be the pinchpoints this week for rush-hour roadworks.

The work in Norwich Road includes multi-way signals near Whitehouse Park and Sufolk Highways say there could be delays at peak times.

Likewise in Foxhall Road where long-term roadworks continue - the work is progressing towards the town, near St Elizabeth Hospice, and traffic lights are in operation.

Elsewhere around the town, there are temporary traffic lights in Henley Road, and BT is carrying out work in Westerfield Road on the Westerfield side of the A1214.

Work is also taking place in Selkirk Road, Fitzroy Street, Lion Street and Westgate Street, near St Matthews.

In wider Suffolk, there will be signposted diversions on the A14 between the junction with the A134 at Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket bypass - junctions 36 to 43 - for surface repairs and refresh the road markings for 10 nights between 8pm and 6am from Monday, September 23.

The A14 will also see safety barrier repairs, gully clearance and drainage repairs taking place at various locations with some lane closures between 9pm and 6am.

In Essex, similar work will take place on the A12 during the same times and also on the A120.

In addition on the A120 work continues between 8am and 6pm daily at the Pellens Corner junction. The A120 will be closed eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley until Friday, September 27 between 8am and 6pm each day. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A120.

Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place. The Little Bromley Road diversion will be via Harwich Road and the new Hare Green roundabout and the Bentley Road diversion will be via Shop road, Bromley Road, Long Road, Clacton Road and Horsley Cross roundabout.

The Little Bentley Road / B1035 junction will be closed on Tuesday, September 24 between 8pm and 6am and two-way lights will be in place on the B1035. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B1035, A120, Little Bromley Road and Tendring road.