Man 'threatened to stab' alleged robbery victim over cash, court told

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 May 2019

John Hadley was heading towards Bishops Hill in Ipswich at about 2am when he became aware of two men walking behind him, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

John Hadley was heading towards Bishops Hill in Ipswich at about 2am when he became aware of two men walking behind him, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man who was robbed as he walked home from a night out in Ipswich town centre saw his alleged attacker in Christchurch Park at the Music in the Park festival the next day, a court heard.

John Hadley was heading towards Bishops Hill at about 2am when he became aware of two men walking behind him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

One of the men asked Mr Hadley to hand over his money and threatened to stab him if he didn't, said Oliver Wellings, prosecuting.

As Mr Hadley handed over £10 the man had allegedly snatched the wallet which contained £60 and made off.

The following day Mr Hadley was at Music in the Park in Christchurch Park when he saw a group of men and allegedly heard one of them say: "That's the bloke from the other night."

Mr Hadley looked over and allegedly recognised the man as the person who'd snatched his wallet and called the police.

Before the court is Mark Dyer, 31, who was living at the Salvation Army hostel in Ipswich, who has denied robbing Mr Hadley on July 1, 2017.

After his arrest he denied being the person who had robbed Mr Hadley.

The trial continues.

