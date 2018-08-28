7 of Suffolk’s most romantic hotspots

Dramatic skies, a rainbow and a golden rich sunset to close a beautiful autumn afternoon at Languard view point Felixstowe. (c) copyright citizenside.com

From countryside glamping pods to old-fashioned fun at slot machines, here are some of Suffolk’s most romantic places ahead of Valentines Day.

The Ipswich waterfront's numerous bars and restaurants offer a romantic setting looking out onto the docks. Picture: CITIZENSIDE The Ipswich waterfront's numerous bars and restaurants offer a romantic setting looking out onto the docks. Picture: CITIZENSIDE

Felixstowe viewing point

Take yourself back to the old days with some old-fashioned fun at Felixstowe pier. Spend your last pennies on the slot-machines, eat bright pink candy floss and try your best efforts at winning your date a cuddly toy – it’s bound to win them over.

After you’ve spent all your money and inevitably eaten too many sweet treats, head up to Languard viewing point to relax and share a special moment with that special someone. Catch amazing sunsets as the ferries are docked in for the night. Then warm-up with a cuppa from the fittingly named ‘View Point Cafe’ and munch on their well-known fish ‘n’ chips. A proper seaside experience.

A sunny afternoon looking across the river at Thorpeness Meare makes for the perfect date. Picture: JANICE POULSON A sunny afternoon looking across the river at Thorpeness Meare makes for the perfect date. Picture: JANICE POULSON

Thorpeness Meare

With boats in every shade of the rainbow Thorpeness Meare makes a fantastic water playground if you are looking for something active. There are over 100 boats for hire, including rowing boats, kayaks, canoes, punts, dinghies and sailing boats – meaning there is something to suit everyone.

The House in the Clouds also makes for an interesting stay. It’s one of the most famous follies, acting as a great holiday destination in the village which was built in the 1960s.

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Flatford Mill and Dedham

Flatford and Dedham make the perfect place for a picnic alongside the winding River Stour. With a packed lunch and some bubbly it’s a great place to spend time and watch the world go by, as tourists flock to the area which was immortalised by artist John Constable.

If it’s too cold to bring out the picnic blanket there are a number of great places to eat in the two neighbouring villages. The Old Bakery Cafe in Dedham has quickly become a favourite with tourists, alongside the Dedham Boathouse, The Sun Inn and the Fountain House Tea Room in East Bergholt.

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Isaacs Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Isaacs

Igloo dining at Ipswich waterfront

If fine dining is more your style, then Isaacs new ‘igloo style’ domes are a great place to snuggle up next to a loved one. Available to hire for any occasion, from parties to birthdays, to a Valentines Day treat, the igloos are taking the waterfront’s dining options to a whole new level.

The domes come with their own individual décor scheme, including heating, blankets and even speakers, enabling those inside to play music from their own devices. When the sun sets the views are extremely romantic too – a definite winner on February, 14.

West Stow Pods "bullied" by corporate giants after trying to build replica Hobbit Hole. West Stow Pods "bullied" by corporate giants after trying to build replica Hobbit Hole.

Glamping at West Stow Pods

This family-run glamping site just four miles outside the historic town of Bury St Edmunds will help you to reconnect with nature. The privately owned woodland offers fully self-contained pods sleeping up to four people.

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway then this place is sure to whisk your partner off their feet. You can even stay in the new ‘Pod Hollow’ which is built into the side of a grassy knoll, making you fully ‘at one’ with nature.

View over the River Deben, from close to Quayside, Waldringfield. Picture: RACHEL HAMILTON View over the River Deben, from close to Quayside, Waldringfield. Picture: RACHEL HAMILTON

Waldringfield

Why not take a trip to Wadringfield boat yard – the perfect place to sit along the river and watch the boats come in with a pint in hand.

The beautiful Maybush Inn pub situated right on the waterfront has been voted one of Suffolk’s top riverside pubs. It’s a great place to enjoy the views of the River Deben with a some traditional fish and chips – what could be better?

Walking around Framlingham Castle and taking in the local history is another romantic location. Picture: ALEX ROOD Walking around Framlingham Castle and taking in the local history is another romantic location. Picture: ALEX ROOD

Framlingham castle

Located in the market town of Framlingham, the castle is a great place to visit for some history and some beautiful views – making it a great location for a romantic day-out.

There are a number of good pubs including the Castle Inn and if you’re into your nostalgia the Lanman Museum inside the castle has some fascinating artefacts.

Have we missed off your favourite spot? Share your suggestions below.