The RSPCA have appealed for gardeners to help them turf an area at the front of their rehoming centre in Martlesham.

Fern the cat, who likes to greet residents as they arrive at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich centre, needs some grass to relax on over the summer.

The RSPCA who rehome dogs, cats and other smaller animals across Ipswich have asked for any gardeners with leftover turf, or businesses who would like to make a small donation to help them in their time of need.

Zoe Barrett, who manages the Martlesham centre said: "When small projects come up which are necessary but are not a priority over the care of our animals, we like to ask for help from the general public.

"Our small project at the moment is to turf an area of soil outside the front of our building.

"This will allow our visitors safe access round to our cattery building, it will help the front of our centre look more aesthetically pleasing, and most importantly it will provide the perfect sunbathing spot for Fern, our centre cat who likes to greet anyone coming through the gate!"

Can you help Fern get the perfect sunbathing spot for this summer? Get in touch with Zoe on 0300 999 7321.

