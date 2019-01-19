Abandoned Bengal cat is still looking for someone to lavish her with attention

Cats, ferrets and Guinea pigs are all looking for new homes after being cared for by the staff at RSPCA at Martlesham.

Matt and Jay are gorgeous white Guinea pigs Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Matt and Jay are gorgeous white Guinea pigs Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

The centre has a host of pets ready to be rehomed and are appealing for families with room in their homes an hearts to come forward as potential adopters.

Matt and Jay - This handsome pair of Guinea pigs were sadly found abandoned and were taken to the RSPCA centre to be cared for. The sweet boys are quite shy around people, so a loving and gentle home would be ideal for them.

Mishka loves attention. Could you lavish her with your affection? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Mishka loves attention. Could you lavish her with your affection? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

They are best friends so would need to be rehomed together. The pair enjoy running through their tunnels and snuggling up together for a nap.

Marley the tabby cat is seeking new owners - can you help? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Marley the tabby cat is seeking new owners - can you help? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Mishka - This beautiful red spotted Bengal cat is around nine years old and is still looking for a new home after being found abandoned.

She has the voice of a typical Bengal cat and a personality like no other, therefore she would do well as an only pet to a loving family, perhaps with older children. Mishka loves people making a fuss over her.

Rafferty needs a loving new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Rafferty needs a loving new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Marley - Aged around two or three, this tabby was taken into the centre after not getting along well with his canine companion.

Bailey has a skin condition but the new owners could get financial help towards further treatment Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Bailey has a skin condition but the new owners could get financial help towards further treatment Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

He is an especially affectionate feline who has a lot of love to give to people. Marely would like to be the only pet in the home and could possibly live with children.

This lurcher would be perfectly at home in rural Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA This lurcher would be perfectly at home in rural Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Bailey - This six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier is a very sweet canine who loves human company. He would ideally suit a family where there is someone at home most of the time. Bailey likes being outside, going for walks and playing with his toys - his favourite toy is his ragger.

Bailey is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition and is responding well to the medication. If required, the centre could offer financial support to the new owners to continue with his treatment.

Poppy and Belle are polecat ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA Poppy and Belle are polecat ferrets Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Blue - A four-year-old lurcher, Blue is an affectionate character and enjoys being in the company of people. Having a run and playing with his toys in enclosed spaces is something he loves to do.

Blue is looking for a physically committed owner who is willing to carry on with his training. He needs a more rural home where other dogs are limited and requires a secure garden, so he can play safely. Blue has a lovely personality and would make a great companion to the right person.

Poppy and Belle - This duo of polecat ferrets were taken into care after their owners could no longer look after them. The girls are a little shy but they love to run around and curl up together, so it would be ideal if they could be rehomed together.

Ferrets are incredibly intelligent and fun animals, and can make the perfect pet for the right family.

If you can help, call the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch on 0300 999 7321. Phones are manned from 9am until 4.30pm or contact them via email.

All cats, dogs, ferrets and rabbits that are offered for adoption via the RSPCA have been vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered.

There is an adoption fee of £180 for dogs, £200 for puppies, £70 for cats and £30 for rabbits and ferrets. This is charged to help cover the cost of getting the animals ready for their new homes.