Suffolk children assured: Brexit won't stop your Halloween, says MP!

Dr Dan Poulter visited Heath Primary School at Kesgrave and was able to assure children that Brexit would not force Halloween to be cancelled. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER. Archant

Politicians are used to questions about Brexit from their constituents - but one Suffolk MP was left facing a new query from some of his future voters during a visit to a local school.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter was asked: "Would Brexit on October 31 force Halloween to be cancelled?"

Dr Poulter said: "Some of the youngsters had heard all this talk about Brexit and were quite worried about it spoiling all their fun at Halloween.

"I hope I persuaded them THAT was nothing to scared of - even if the issue is giving some of my colleagues nightmares!"

He was visiting Heath Primary School in Kesgrave to formally open its new outdoor space to act as classroom and somewhere for pupils to learn about outdoor pursuits around the year.

To date, the completed outdoor projects include a working garden, complete with an eco-greenhouse, allotment, orchard and workshop; a Forest Schools area, wildlife pond and dipping platform and animal enclosures housing rabbits, chickens and ducks, not to mention a number of mini-beast hotels and a bird-watching screen.

The outdoor classroom and projects have been almost exclusively funded from outside sources, including the school's own Parents and Friends Association (PFA) and alongside grants from Tesco's Bags for Life scheme, the Sugar Tax fund and Kesgrave Town Council's SPARK fund. The school is now seeking funding to start work on creating a sensory garden.

Speaking about his visit, Dr Dan Poulter said "I was absolutely delighted to have been asked to officially open Heath Primary School's fantastic new outdoor learning classroom.

"Aside from providing a wonderful space for the children to benefit from outdoor learning, this classroom also provides an essential quiet space during playtime or lunchtime for those who prefer not to be caught up in the hustle and bustle of playground activities."

Co-Head Teacher David Whatley said "Here at Heath Primary School, we are passionate in providing our children with a broad and balanced curriculum and we take a very holistic approach to learning.

"Outdoor learning is a key part of the experience here at Heath - research shows that being outdoors is strongly linked to good mental health and we were delighted that Dr Poulter was able to officially open our new learning setting."