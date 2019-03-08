Ex-Northgate pupil reaches final of All Together Now

Jason Gray (second from the left) was a pupil at Northgate High School in Ipswich.

A former Ipswich man who has travelled the world performing in musicals – including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express – is to compete in the final of hit show All Together Now with his band Xavier.

Ipswich man Jason Gray will appear on the BBC One All Together Now Final with his band Xavier on Saturday.

Jason Gray, 32, who now lives in Stamford, Lincolnshire, grew up in Ipswich with a passion for the performing arts before making his way to London’s West End, Dubai and later Bochum, Germany, in Starlight Express.

He also spent time travelling the world on board the P&O cruise ship Oriana, where he spent two years first as a dancer and later the lead singer.

It was in Germany that he met his future band mates, who all performed alongside him in the dazzling train-themed musical singing in German rather than their mother tongue.

With them in tow, Jason will be competing in the All Together Now final which airs on BBC One on Saturday, April 13, at 7.05pm.

Jason Gray had previously travelled the world performing in shows such as the Starlight Express and Thriller Live.

Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett and former Spice Girl Geri Horner, the popular show features musicians performing in front of a panel of 100 judges from the music industry.

Jason and the band will be looking to win the £50,000 top prize as they compete in the grand final on Saturday.

Xavier formed just nine months ago after working a series of gigs together.

Although they never expected to reach this stage, Jason said the boys are hopeful that their feel good track will win over the hearts of the judges.

Last year’s winner Michael Rice will be representing the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jason has also admitted that despite his adventure skating, singing and dancing across the globe, Ipswich is where his heart truly lies.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Ipswich,” Jason said. “I have a real pull towards the town.

“There is so much great talent in the town but unfortunately it goes under the radar.

“It would be nice to show family and friends what I’ve been up to since I left, but also to inspire others.

“As it stands, I’m planning to come back to Ipswich to see my brother on Sunday – hopefully I’ll have a trophy and some prize money in my pockets.”

“We’re hoping to do a mini UK tour after the show,” he added. “I’d love to perform a homecoming show in Ipswich, hopefully at the Ipswich Regent if they’d have us.”