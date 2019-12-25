E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'We're always on red alert' - How family of miracle baby Kaiden celebrate Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 December 2019

Kaiden Daley will be looking forward to spending the festive season with his family Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Kaiden Daley will be looking forward to spending the festive season with his family Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

But this Ipswich family also has to consider the possibility of a trip to hospital if 21-month-old Kaiden Daley suffers a seizure - brought on by a condition which means he is missing nearly 20% of his brain.

Kaiden Daley is excited for Christmas Picture: RACHEL EDGEKaiden Daley is excited for Christmas Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Kaiden's parents, Amanda Harvey and Orrett Daley, have been told by doctors to plan their Christmas holiday as usual - even moving around his appointments to give him 10 days off from medical treatment.

However, the couple admit they cannot ever keep their eyes off the ball.

Kaiden suffers from potentially life-threatening fits due to his condition and the family have to be careful - in case the energetic, smiley toddler becomes unwell.

Miss Harvey said: "We have been really looking forward to Christmas this year.

Kaiden with his mum Amanda Picture: RACHEL EDGEKaiden with his mum Amanda Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"All the doctors say treat it as normal, don't do anything different than you would do. But it is difficult.

"We are always on red alert - even over Christmas. If he has a fit we will call an ambulance and go straight off to hospital, no matter if it's Christmas Day or not. We have to be ready for that."

Kaiden is coming into the festive period off the back of life-changing CIMT (constraint induced movement therapy) which helped stimulate movement in the youngster's right side - which has been restricted since birth because of his condition.

You may also want to watch:

He is also on his longest run without a seizure, although his parents are nervous about jinxing his better period of health.

"I really, really don't want to jinx it," Miss Harvey added.

"I think it's because we have a bit more control over his medication, and because he is a little bit older.

"We are getting better at seeing the signs I think, and we are better at managing his medication which is low for someone his size, but because he is growing it's important to keep the right level.

Kaiden is missing 20% of his brain Picture: RACHEL EDGEKaiden is missing 20% of his brain Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Sometimes I see him shiver, as if someone has walked across his grave and I wonder if it's the start of a seizure and the medication just kicks in to stop it."

The family have decided to stay in Ipswich this year, just in case Kaiden has another medical episode. They are having a small family celebration with all the usual Christmas traditions, but could be at Ipswich Hospital within minutes if needed.

Going into the new year, Kaiden is expecting to travel back up to Manchester to have a top up on his CIMT.

Following the previous £7,000 treatment, Kaiden took his first steps - and the family are hoping a second round of treatment will help the youngster in later life.

Kaiden loves a selfie Picture: RACHEL EDGEKaiden loves a selfie Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Donate here to help the family pay for the expensive treatment.

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Biker in hospital with suspected broken leg after Ipswich crash

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested for allegedly being drunk and in-charge of lorry

An alleged drunk-driver has been arrested and taken into police custody. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We’re always on red alert’ – How family of miracle baby Kaiden celebrate Christmas

Kaiden Daley will be looking forward to spending the festive season with his family Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Anglers net whopping sum to fund specialist online marketplace

From left, Suffolk brothers Daniel, Harry and Kane Hughes, who founded Dangler, an online marketplace for anglers Picture:

‘That’s what you call big club syndrome’ – Lambert previews ‘massive’ Boxing Day clash with Gillingham

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert encourages his players during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists