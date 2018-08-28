Poll

What is Suffolk’s favourite dog breed of 2018?

Which dog breed is your favourite?

French Bulldogs are close to overtaking Labradors as the UK’s most popular dog. But which breed do you think should be crowned winner? Share your thoughts by voting in our poll.

With the nation’s favourite dog breed of 2018 set to be announced early next year, we take a look at who is in with a chance of winning.

The Kennel Club gather data on 221 recognised pedigree breeds to work out which is the most popular and how many there are in the UK.

In Suffolk last year the Labrador Retriever came out on top with 1,919 being registered in our region. The French Bulldog scooped second place with 1,364.

Caroline Kisko, from The Kennel Club, predicts that the cuddly Labrador Retriever will win for the second consecutive year.

The Labrador Retriever won last year.

She said: “The French Bulldog has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and became the top dog for the first time in the first quarter of 2018.

“Looking at this year’s dog breed statistics however, the Labrador looks set to regain top spot by the end of the year.”

Millets, who are outdoor specialists, analysed the data over the last 10 years.

They discovered that the overall number of pedigree puppies registered has been declining over the past decade. In 2008 there were 271,719 registrations compared to 243,290 in 2017.

They also found the top ten breeds of last year, which were Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, Cocker Spaniel, Pug, English Springer Spaniel, Bulldog, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd Dog, Miniature Dachshund, and Miniature Schnauzer.

Which breed do you think is the most pawsome? Tell us by voting in our poll.