Suffolk to appoint new £150k director in management shake-up

The top team at Suffolk County Council is being shaken-up with the appointment of a new supremo to take charge of “People Services”.

The new Executive Director post will have overall responsibility for children’s services, adult services and public health – between them they take up most of the county’s budget.

And the £150,000 salary will be second only to chief executive Nicola Beach, who earns £170,000. On-costs for the new role could push the total cost to the council up to £222,000.

The council’s staff appointments committee is due to discuss the proposed new role next week – and does expect to offer it to someone already working at the authority.

At present the highest-paid director apart from Ms Beach is Director of Children’s Services Sue Cook, who stood in as chief executive for several months earlier this year. She earns £122,000 from the her main role and currently gets an extra because she is covering the public health role as well, taking her total earnings to £147,000 a year.

Under the shake-up as proposed to next week’s meeting the Director of Children’s Services and the Director of Adult Services will report to the new executive director – as will a new director of public health when appointed.

The role will be created as the council reduces the number of management jobs in corporate services and in its growth, highways and infrastructure department – saving £670,000 a year.

Ms Beech said: “This position will have overall responsibility for children’s health and adults’ services, which account for 75% of the council’s entire budget and the authority’s two main priority areas.

“The proposed salary of £150,000 has been recommended based on the responsibilities of the role, the skills required and with regard to positions of a similar nature in other authorities.”

Opposition Labour group leader Sarah Adams linked the shake-up to a bid to cut staff wages: “On the day they announce they are going to cut two days’ pay to all hard-working county council staff this administration – without irony – announce they are going to hire a person at a cost of up to £222,000 per year.

“What a kick in the teeth for all those who work tirelessly to deliver the best services they can under enormous stress.”