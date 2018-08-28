Recycling company wins new contract to continue running Suffolk sites

FCC will continue to run recylinc centres like that at Foxhall. Archant

Suffolk’s 11 household waste recycling centres will continue to be run by FCC Environment after the company signed a new eight-year contract with the council.

The company is contracted to improve the sites and make it easier for people to use them – with fewer unscheduled closures that can be frustrating for people wanting to leave items at the sites.

It will also open a new second-hand sales stand at its Bury St Edmunds site – and will introduce new technology at all centres.

Cabinet member for waste Paul West said: “This is a high-profile service with over 1.5 million users each year across the 11 sites.

“We are delighted to once again be working with FCC Environment, who have demonstrated they have the experience and ambition to deliver against our targets and work in partnership with us to provide an excellent service for residents throughout the county.”