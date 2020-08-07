Picnics and outdoor entertainment the order of the day as park eases out of lockdown

An empty Trinity Park during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A major events venue in Suffolk is gradually reopening – with socially-distanced picnics and outdoor entertainment.

Trinity Park in Ipswich packed with visitors during a previous Suffolk Show Picture: SAA Trinity Park in Ipswich packed with visitors during a previous Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

Trinity Park – the home of the Suffolk Show – is easing out of lockdown after careful risk assessment.

Trinity Park Events estates and events manager Graham Thurston said the venue had registered with the government’s Good to Go website as it had space in which to give appropriate room and distancing for staging the events under the new rules, with the added advantage of free parking.

Among the entertainments lined up are Ska’d in the park with Ska’d For Life as the musical offer on Sunday, August 9. Tickets are priced £20 on the door and £15 in advance. The price includes a food offering.

On Saturday, August 15, the venue will be hosting Musical Theatre and Crooning in the park with Lucy Campbell and Andrew Spall and Soul in the Park with Soul Corporation takes place on August 22. Both will be staged on a similar basis to Ska’d.

The headline event of the series will be Return of the Los Palmas 6, Madness in the Park on August 29. Again, tickets are price £20 per ticket. No food is included, but camping will be on offer.

Trinity Park is the events arm of Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), a registered charity run by farmers to educate the public about food, farming, the environment and the countryside.

After lockdown was imposed on March 23, the SAA had to cancel a number of events including its flagship Suffolk Show.

Behind the scenes, most of the Trinity Park staff were furloughed, with those remaining focused on maintaining the site, managing costs and giving much thought to the next 12 months and beyond, explained SAA chief executive Phillip Ainsworth.

This had caused “huge disappointment” for the organisation, its staff and visitors and supporters.

But the plan now was to slowly ease into offering events on the site over the summer, and begin scenario planning for the next year.

“None of us know when the crisis will end and what the world will look like when we get there,” he said, but it was “very important” to be positive, using the time to innovate while remaining mindful that things are a long way off normal times.

The SAA was “constantly reviewing what we can look to do now and into the future but mindful we could all be reverting to restrictions if the crisis escalates”, he added.