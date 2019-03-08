WANTED: Suffolk's criminals that are still on the run

These are the six 'most wanted' men that Suffolk police are currently searching for - have you seen them?

Sean Smith

Officers are searching for the 20-year-old from Ipswich who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence and failing to appear at court.

Smith is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build with brown hair.

Police believe he may currently be in Cambridgeshire.

Andrew Doherty

The 39-year-old absconded from Hollesley Bay prison and was reported as missing to police on Friday, September 27 - meaning he has been on the run for over a month.

He is serving a sentence for five counts of robbery and was last seen at the prison after working in the gardens.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8 in tall, of a thin build and clean shaven. He has blue eyes, speaks with a Welsh accent and has a tattoo on his left arm of a Romany Eye.

He should not be approached.

Gerry Sargeant

The 61-year-old has been wanted by Suffolk police for nearly a year, after he was reported missing when he failed to return to prison after a work placement in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, September 9 2018.

Sargeant is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, and members of the public are advised not to approach him.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of a thin build, with brown eyes, white hair, clean shaven and tattoos on both forearms.

He was last seen wearing motorcycle clothing and the motorbike he was riding is a red Honda 125cc, registration number AO11 VMZ.

Dean Maguire

Police are appealing for help in tracing Hollesley Bay prisoner Maguire who was reported missing after being absent from a roll call on Wednesday, October 17 last year.

He is serving a three year and nine month sentence for burglary, and has now been on the run for more than a year.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of a slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair, possessing an Irish accent and having a stubbly beard.

Again members of the public are advised not to approach Maguire.

Patrick Cassidy

Police are appealing for help to trace prisoner Cassidy, who was reported missing from Hollesley Bay after failing to attend a roll call on Tuesday, August 13.

The 28-year-old has been missing for more than 12 weeks and is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build and with light-brown hair.

He is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary and driving offences.

Ian McQueen

Mcqueen, 51, failed to attend a roll call at Hollesley Bay prison on Sunday, August 25, where he was serving a four year and one month sentence for burglary.

He is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, and of a medium build.

Mcqueen - who has been on the run for more than eight weeks - speaks with a Scottish accent, has short brown receding hair, green eyes, and a short beard.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Members of the public should not approach the individuals if they see them but immediately phone police to relay the details of where and when they were seen."