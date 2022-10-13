Gallery
Suffolk school's cross country a big success
- Credit: charlotte Bond
Around 2,000 children from across the county took part yesterday in the Suffolk Schools Cross Country Championships.
Youngsters took part throughout the day, running through the grounds of the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook.
With multiple races being run, students of all ages competed in different races of varying lengths.
Alistair Dick, chair of Suffolk Schools Athletics, said: "The day was very good, it went very well.
"The weather was pretty much perfect. There was a tiny little blip of rain for about five minutes, but the rest of the time, the sun was out, which is very good cross country weather."
Throughout the day, there were around 2,000 children taking part in 14 events.
Alistair continued: "There were some excellent performances from a couple of people who have won the all England cross country championships, and then we have fun runners who were taking part in their first ever, possibly last, cross country race.
"All in all, it was a very successful day."
The winner of the senior boys race, Henry Dover, a student at Woodbridge School, also won the English schools 1500m in the summer.
Alistair said: "He is one of the best ranked athletes in Britain at the moment, so he won the senior boys fairly easily in the end."
Ruby Vinton, a student at Farlingaye School, won the senior girls.
Another runner that took part, Ben Peck, who has won the English schools in the past, had to take it easy as he had a big race on Saturday.
Alistair continued: "He was just running quite easily to qualify for the nationals. If him and Henry had gone toe-to-toe, it would have been quite a race, but they'll leave to the English competition."
Winners from the other races and times are set to be announced next week.