School transforms into boogie wonderland for bumper ‘danceathon’

PUBLISHED: 14:41 23 January 2019

Woodbridge Primary School students danced non-stop for the entire school day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Woodbridge Primary School students danced non-stop for the entire school day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Textbooks were traded for twinkle toes as pupils at a Suffolk primary school danced the day away to raise money for vital new equipment.

The children from Woodbridge Primary spent a whole day on the dancefloor as part of the funky fundraising initiative on Monday, January 21.

From 9.30am until 3pm, through playtimes and lunchtimes, the children put their feet to the test as part of an ongoing effort to secure £15,000 for vital new equipment.

All of the money raised from the ‘danceathon’, organised by the Friends of Woodbridge Primary School, will be put towards new interactive whiteboards for the classrooms.

Headteacher Mark Krisson said the school was desperate for the new equipment as many of the screens are so faded they have become almost unusable – compromising the children’s learning.

Pupils took on the mammoth fundraising challenge to help raise £15,000 for much-needed new interactive screens Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils took on the mammoth fundraising challenge to help raise £15,000 for much-needed new interactive screens Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We absolutely could not afford to pay for these screens without the fundraising of the Friends of Woodbridge Primary School,” he said.

“The smartboards here have been in place for 12 years, since the school was built. They are based on LCD projectors and the image is so faded in most of the classrooms that the children can’t see what’s on the board, which hampers their learning quite significantly.

“This was the idea of the Friends of Woodbridge Primary school who work unstintingly to try to support the school, and all of the money they’re raising this year – from the Halloween disco to the Summer Fayre and so on – is towards providing new interactive screens for the children.”

Speaking on the day of the ‘danceathon’, he added: “There’s a real buzz in the hall. Some of the teachers have put on their fluorescent Lycra and things like that and the children are having a fabulous time.

Mark Krisson, Headteacher of Woodbridge Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGEMark Krisson, Headteacher of Woodbridge Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Thanks to the whole Woodbridge Primary School community – it’s a really vibrant, lovely school.”

Mr Krisson also hinted he may be taking on a challenge of his own in future – taking the fundraising efforts to new heights.

“We are trying to think of every means by which we might be able to raise money,” he said.

“Maybe doing a parachute jump... The idea of a headteacher jumping out of aeroplane to raise some money for the school may stimulate some sponsorship and help us.”

