It took mud and guts to win the county cross-country championships in 1980

A group of runners encouraging each other along the way on the tough course

Love it or hate it, cross-country has long been a staple of school life.

An athletic pupil striding to the finishing line

Pupils have run in pouring rain, chilling winds and freezing temperatures in this great sport of endurance over different terrain.

On your marks, get set, go!

They have gone up and down hills, over ditches, through soggy, muddy marshland in pursuit of a personal best, or just simply just to cross the finish line and return to the locker room for a hot shower.

It's anyone's race as the young students set off for steep hills and muddy ditches

For some, it was a welcome break from the confines of the classroom, a chance to see trees bursting into leaf and feel the warm sun on your back. For others, it was something that was dreaded, a mental challenge as well as a physical one.

The course is no easy feat, as the students run down a dusty hill

Back in 1980, youngsters from a range of Suffolk schools took part in the annual county cross-country championships on the edge of Ipswich

Whoops! Some of the students make their way over muddy terrain

The young boys and girls in these photos will be in their 50s by now – do you recognise any of the faces in our gallery, or did you take part in the race?

The Suffolk pupils compete in a cross country

To share your memories, email here.