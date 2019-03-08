Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

It took mud and guts to win the county cross-country championships in 1980

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 April 2019

A group of runners encouraging each other along the way on the tough course Picture: OWEN HINES

A group of runners encouraging each other along the way on the tough course Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Love it or hate it, cross-country has long been a staple of school life.

An athletic pupil striding to the finishing line Picture: OWEN HINESAn athletic pupil striding to the finishing line Picture: OWEN HINES

Pupils have run in pouring rain, chilling winds and freezing temperatures in this great sport of endurance over different terrain.

On your marks, get set, go! Picture: OWEN HINESOn your marks, get set, go! Picture: OWEN HINES

They have gone up and down hills, over ditches, through soggy, muddy marshland in pursuit of a personal best, or just simply just to cross the finish line and return to the locker room for a hot shower.

It's anyone's race as the young students set off for steep hills and muddy ditches Picture: OWEN HINESIt's anyone's race as the young students set off for steep hills and muddy ditches Picture: OWEN HINES

For some, it was a welcome break from the confines of the classroom, a chance to see trees bursting into leaf and feel the warm sun on your back. For others, it was something that was dreaded, a mental challenge as well as a physical one.

The course is no easy feat, as the students run down a dusty hill Picture: OWEN HINESThe course is no easy feat, as the students run down a dusty hill Picture: OWEN HINES

Back in 1980, youngsters from a range of Suffolk schools took part in the annual county cross-country championships on the edge of Ipswich

Whoops! Some of the students make their way over muddy terrain Picture: OWEN HINESWhoops! Some of the students make their way over muddy terrain Picture: OWEN HINES

The young boys and girls in these photos will be in their 50s by now – do you recognise any of the faces in our gallery, or did you take part in the race?

The Suffolk pupils compete in a cross country Picture: OWEN HINESThe Suffolk pupils compete in a cross country Picture: OWEN HINES

To share your memories, email here.

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Renewed safety concerns follow serious assault in Ipswich town centre

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Family of missing David Jenkins are ‘in pieces’ as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

It took mud and guts to win the county cross-country championships in 1980

A group of runners encouraging each other along the way on the tough course Picture: OWEN HINES

Man who slept in three empty homes convicted of breaking windows

Bradley Hall had denied breaking windows to access property in Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists