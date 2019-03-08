It took mud and guts to win the county cross-country championships in 1980
PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 April 2019
Owen Hines
Love it or hate it, cross-country has long been a staple of school life.
Pupils have run in pouring rain, chilling winds and freezing temperatures in this great sport of endurance over different terrain.
They have gone up and down hills, over ditches, through soggy, muddy marshland in pursuit of a personal best, or just simply just to cross the finish line and return to the locker room for a hot shower.
For some, it was a welcome break from the confines of the classroom, a chance to see trees bursting into leaf and feel the warm sun on your back. For others, it was something that was dreaded, a mental challenge as well as a physical one.
Back in 1980, youngsters from a range of Suffolk schools took part in the annual county cross-country championships on the edge of Ipswich
The young boys and girls in these photos will be in their 50s by now – do you recognise any of the faces in our gallery, or did you take part in the race?
