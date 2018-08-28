Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Broke Hall Primary and Springfield Juniors form brand new Ipswich academy trust

PUBLISHED: 14:30 31 January 2019

Broke Hall is one half of the new Children's Endeavour Trust Picture: GREGG BROWN

Broke Hall is one half of the new Children's Endeavour Trust Picture: GREGG BROWN

The CEO of a new multi-academy trust in Ipswich has spoken about his vision to bring the best out of two high performing primary schools.

Broke Hall Primary and Springfield Juniors have formed a new academy trust Picture: GREGG BROWNBroke Hall Primary and Springfield Juniors have formed a new academy trust Picture: GREGG BROWN

Daniel Jones, CEO of Children’s Endeavour Trust, said founder members Broke Hall Community Primary School and Springfield Junior School were “excited” about their future prospects after officially joining forces on New Year’s Day.

While many schools are encouraged to become academies due to poor performance, Mr Jones said Broke Hall and Springfield chose to take the leap as it was felt staff and pupils alike would benefit from their mutual success.

Broke Hall and Springfield – which are rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ respectively – formed the new multi-academy trust (MAT) on January 1.

“The reason that the two schools have got together is because both schools share a similar ethos for what we want to do as a trust,” Mr Jones explained.

Springfield Junior School on Kitchener Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPSSpringfield Junior School on Kitchener Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“We want to try and build on the professional sense of staff and both schools for the benefit of the children.

“Sometimes schools become academies because they are under pressure to do so. [Our] schools have taken a proactive decision. Both are strong schools.”

Looking to the future, Mr Jones said staff would be working together across the two schools “more formally”, with the deputy heads at both Broke Hall and Springfield already engaged in shared projects.

He added: “What we’ll be looking to do is have some events going on that children from both schools attend.”

Broke Hall School in Ipswich Picture: SAM POLLARDBroke Hall School in Ipswich Picture: SAM POLLARD

Mr Jones said the funding situation will also be different, with both schools able to make more effective spending decisions.

He said: “We will receive our budget directly from the Department for Education rather than from Suffolk County Council, enabling us to use our resources more efficiently and effectively.”

Mr Jones added: “It is our intention to sustain and build on the many strengths of the two schools.

“Both schools have a track record of working developmentally with other local schools and are graded by Ofsted as ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’.

“We are excited about the Children’s Endeavour Trust and look forward to achieving our aims with future partners.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

One hundred dead crabs washed up on the banks of the River Orwell near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JAMIE TOWNSHEND

Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work recommended by expert after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I don’t think it’s worked out very well for him’ – Lambert discusses future of wantaway left-back Jonas Knudsen

Paul Lambert has not completely ruled out Jonas Knudsen returning to the Ipswich Town team. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists