E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich shoplifter who breached suspended sentence avoids jail

30 July, 2020 - 19:00
Gavin Jones was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Gavin Jones was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A shoplifter who breached a suspended sentence by stealing meat and fragrances from stores in Ipswich has avoided prison.

Gavin Jones, 43, of Gippeswyk Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two offences of theft from shops.

Jones entered Debenhams in Westgate Street with another man on New Year’s Day this year and put four Coach fragrances, worth £256, into a bag, Wayne Ablett, prosecutor, told the court.

He was subsequently identified but the fragrances were not recovered.

On February 13, Jones went into the Co-op on Foxhall Road with two other men and took meat from the fridge and placed it into a rucksack he was carrying, Mr Ablett said.

He was detained at the scene and the meat products, worth £74.95, were recovered.

The two other men got away, the court heard.

Jones pleaded guilty to the two theft charges before magistrates, which put him in breach of a suspended sentence.

Mr Ablett said Jones was handed an 18-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, in March 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Jones had 39 previous convictions for 85 offences.

Sue Threadkell, defending, told magistrates that Jones is in a “far better position” in his life now.

“He has longstanding problems with alcohol and has had issues with drug use in the past.

“But he’s in a far better position than he has been for a vast number of years.

“He’s recently secured accommodation with 24-hour support.

“He is adamant he won’t be offending again.

“He is confident that he would be able to abide by any conditions made by the court.”

Chair of the bench John Beamish said due to Jones’ “substantial change in circumstances”, magistrates had decided against activating the suspended sentence.

Magistrates handed Jones a 12-month conditional discharge for the two thefts and fined him £50 for breaching the suspended sentence.

He must also pay £256 in compensation to Debenhams, £105 in costs and a £21 victim surcharge.

Magistrates imposed a 14-day collection order for the money to be paid.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He defied the odds’ – Sister’s heartbreak after ‘cheeky and passionate’ Karl dies suddenly

Zena Butler and her brother Karl, who died on June 24 after his heart suddenly stopped. Picture: ZENA BUTLER

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Review: The Secret Garden at Tuddenham Mill - ‘A fantastic re-imagining of a brilliant Suffolk restaurant’

Dining in the Secret Garden at Tuddenham Mill

Ipswich shoplifter who breached suspended sentence avoids jail

Gavin Jones was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Parents of inspirational boy praise hospice ahead of vital appeal

Tom Brown, 11, was born with two complex brain conditions and also lives with epilepsy Picture: EACH