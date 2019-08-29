Shoplifter who stole a basket full of wine and steak is jailed

A shoplifter who stole £280 worth of alcohol and food from the same Co-op on three separate occasions has been jailed for four months.

Richard McCleary, of Kelly Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty before magistrates in Ipswich to four charges of theft from a shop as well as a further offence of theft from a motor vehicle.

The court heard how McCleary, 30, took bottles of wine and cans of beer off the shelf at the Co-op on Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, around 6.30pm on July 27 and concealed them inside his jacket before walking out without paying.

McCleary returned to the same Co-op around 8pm the following day and this time loaded a shopping basket with bottles of wine before walking out with the basket.

He did the same again around 4pm on August 7, this time filling the basket with wine, champagne and steaks before exiting.

Suffolk Magistrates Court also heard how McCleary stole bottles of alcohol, of an unknown value, from Dobbies Garden Centre in Woodbridge on July 23 and took £1 after breaking into a car on a driveway on August 19.

He was jailed for a total of four months and ordered to pay compensation of £280.66 to the East of England Co-op and £1 to the owner of the car.