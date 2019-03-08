Gallery

Tails wagging as dogs enjoy day out at Suffolk Show

Dogs of all shapes and sizes had a great day out at the Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Our dog-loving photographer couldn't help herself snapping some of the adorable pet pooches enjoying the Suffolk Show today.

As thousands enjoy the sunshine on day two of the big event, many families brought along their canine companions to share the fun.

From little Pugs to long-legged Greyhounds, dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome at the Trinity Park showground in Ipswich.

Pet dogs were banned from the show for three years from 2011 but, following pressure from the public, the event dropped the rule from 2014.

Our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown absolutely adores dogs so couldn't resist taking a few snaps of them taking in the show.

Show director Bee Kemball said: "We're pleased to welcome dogs to the Suffolk Show and we have lots of attractions that dogs and their owners will love.

"Dogs are a big part of the family and it can be a worry to leave them at home all day, so we're encouraging people to bring their dogs along and enjoy a day out with the whole family."

