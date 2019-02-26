Video

The Voice UK star Connie Lamb says audience should expect ‘completely different’ knockout performance

Connie Lamb with The Voice UK host Emma Willis Picture: ITV Archant

A Suffolk singer who has made it through to the knockout rounds of The Voice UK has told her fans to expect something “completely different”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jennifer Hudson chose to steal Connie Lamb on The Voice UK Picture: ITV Jennifer Hudson chose to steal Connie Lamb on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Connie Lamb, 18, from Woodbridge, performed in the first of the battle rounds on the ITV show on Saturday.

Despite not being chosen by her coach Olly Murs, she was snapped up by Team Jennifer Hudson and now goes through to the knockout rounds.

Speaking about the next round, she said: “I’m really excited for everyone to see what else I can do. I’ve definitely got something different to what I’ve done before in store for everyone.

“It’s going to be tough competition because everyone is at such a high standard.”

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Connie, a former Farlingaye High School student, performed her battle duet of With You from Ghost the musical with Molly Hocking, and said the pair forgot it was a battle performance until before they went on stage.

“It’s hard to compete against anyone in this competition because we all become such a close family,” she added.

“Molly is amazing to work with and our voices went together so well.

“I was disappointed that Olly didn’t pick me but I was happy that Molly had gone through.

“Olly said he put us together because we were the songbirds of his team and that it would be a hard decision.” Speaking about the nerve-wracking wait to see if she had been stolen, Connie, who now studies at the Brit School in London, said: “It was so scary. Jennifer waited until the very last second to press her button so I thought I was going home.

“She kept hovering her hand over the button and then taking it away.

“I was ecstatic. I’m pretty sure I started crying slightly. She’s always been one of my biggest idols so for her to use her only steal on me...I just didn’t believe it!” Originally chosen by Olly, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, Connie said it has been incredible to work with him.

“It’s something I never imagined I would have the opportunity to do,” she added. “He really understands this process which meant I could relate to him.

“He’s also very cheeky and so much fun to work with.”

Connie, who cites Michael Jackson and Ariana Grande has her biggest inspirations, said her family have been incredibly supportive.

“They have come to as much of the filming as they can,” she added. “And my friends find it so exciting that I’m on TV.

“Especially because I come from such a small town.”