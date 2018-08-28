Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Village oak tree to become permanent memorial to First World War

PUBLISHED: 16:52 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:52 06 December 2018

The memorial service will be held in Debach on Sunday afternoon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The memorial service will be held in Debach on Sunday afternoon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An oak tree in the village of Debach is set to become a permanent memorial to those who fought during the First World War.

Debach and its neighbour Boulge will also commemorate their local soldiers with a special dedication service this weekend.

The oak tree, which is around 50 years old itself, sits on the former site of a Primitive Methodist Chapel.

Ordinance Survey records from 1903 suggest that the site later became a Reading Room and continued to be used up until the 1960s.

Although the building then fell into disrepair the service’s organisers believe that the historical links a the site made it the perfect place for a memorial would have been well known to those who left for war who may have used it.

Chair of the parish meeting Beth Taylor said it was a “miracle” that the tree had seeded itself in such a poignant position in Debach.

As well as the tree itself the village hopes to install a place for people to sit by the tree in the next few months.

It will have a view that would have been well known by the soldiers of the area.

“There will be a seat put with the oak tree facing across the fields,” explained Mrs Taylor.

“We thought the men who lost their lives would have known these fields and worked in them.”

She said that it was important for the village to dedicate the memorial before the end of the year to coincide with the centenary of the First World War.

“It seemed to be a good thing to do. We are going to plant some poppies and other wild flowers.”

The service will be led by Reverend Canon Clare Sander from Grundisburgh.

During the ceremony a poem by English poet A. E. Housman will be read out.

Titled “Is My Team Ploughing” the poem is part of a collection known as A Shropshire Lad. Despite the name organisers believe that many of the poem’s themes are still relevant to Suffolk soldiers.

They hope that relatives of service personnel from Debach and Boulge will be able attend the ceremony.

“It would be wonderful to see them,” added Mrs Taylor.

The service will take place on Sunday, December 9 at 2.30pm, on Woodbridge Road in the village.

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

49 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

55 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

10:58 Tom Potter
Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of six people accused of the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens enters its second day today.

Video ‘We can’t keep making excuses’ – Calls to ‘abolish’ mental health trust if rapid turnaround fails

14:56 Emily Townsend
Sandy Martin (Labour MP for Ipswich). Picture: House of Commons

A Suffolk MP will join calls to abolish the region’s mental health trust unless there is clear evidence of significant improvement by the end of January, it has emerged.

Video WATCH: Ipswich Town stars support Day of Disabilities

14:20 Andrew Papworth
'Wots Up Warriors' disability football tream train at Portman Road with Harry Wright and Ben Folami

Two of Ipswich Town’s brightest upcoming stars joined in a special day designed to encourage more football programmes for disabled people.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

09:01 Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has reopened after a serious four car collision caused long delays heading towards Ipswich.

A pub run by volunteers is nominated for a ‘rural oscar’

12 minutes ago Jessica Hill
After a long battle to save their village pub, the residents of Great Bromley and Ardleigh relaunched a scheme to sell shares so they could re-open The Cross Inn in Great Bromley as a community pub. (pic from 2016)

A ‘community pub’ that hosts a library, post office, coffee shop, take away nights and even yoga sessions is getting recognised for its role in uniting a village community

Elmer Sheeran? Meet the Elmers that will be on display next year

42 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Elmer Armstrong the astronaut elephant Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

Businesses across Suffolk have today been discovering what their giant Elmer statue will look like when Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk goes live next summer.

Most read

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide