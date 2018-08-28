Gallery

Winter wedding wonderland for Suffolk’s soprano Laura Wright

Laura Wright married former rugby player Harry Rowland at Framlingham Church. Picture: Hello!/PA Wire

Surrounded by friends and family in the church she sang in as a child, Suffolk soprano Laura Wright returned to her roots to say her vows.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Wright sings the national anthem before the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Laura Wright sings the national anthem before the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Laura tied the knot with her personal trainer partner of six years, ex-London Irish player Harry Rowland, at St Michael’s Church in Framlingham.

The pair enjoyed a winter wedding in a church decked with 30 Christmas trees, inviting family, friends and famous names like TV presenter Helen Skelton.

“It was the most brilliant day – everything we’d hoped for,” the former Framlingham College pupil told Hello! magazine.

“To have all of our friends and family together and making memories with us was amazing.

A keen sportswoman, Laura launched the 2015 Women's Tour at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT A keen sportswoman, Laura launched the 2015 Women's Tour at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“The best thing about a Christmas wedding is that you’re starting the new year as a married couple and look to the future.”

Laura, 28, rose to prominence in Suffolk in 2006 as a member of classical quintet All Angels.

The group released three albums and even supported international superstar Katherine Jenkins before Laura broke out as a solo singer in 2010.

Often referred to as ‘the Queen’s favourite’, Laura has dazzled audiences, performing for thousands of sports fans at Wembley Stadium and the Grand National.

On her charity cycle ride through Zambia, Laura visited a school and sang and danced with the children there. She and the team raised £25,000 for their chosen charity Picture: DAVID SHEPARD WILDLIFE FOUNDATION On her charity cycle ride through Zambia, Laura visited a school and sang and danced with the children there. She and the team raised £25,000 for their chosen charity Picture: DAVID SHEPARD WILDLIFE FOUNDATION

She has also been chosen as the England Rugby team’s official anthem singer, performing at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and at countless England matches since.

In July 2018 she took on an incredible charity challenge as part of a team of conservation ambassadors cycling 400km across Zambia for the conservationist charity the David Shepard Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

With her husband-to-be Harry, DSWF education adviser Andrew White and South African cricketer Jacques Rudolph in tow, the group raised more than £25,000 and sang with the villagers they met along the way – describing the journey as a “life-changing” experience.

As well as charity work she is a strong advocate for sports, writing the England Womens Cricket team’s official anthem, “Heroes”.

Singing before Ipswich Town took on Coventry City at Portman Road in 2009, Laura has now sung in some of the country's biggest stadiums Picture: ANDY ABBOT Singing before Ipswich Town took on Coventry City at Portman Road in 2009, Laura has now sung in some of the country's biggest stadiums Picture: ANDY ABBOT

Her husband Harry Rowland is a professional personal trainer and ex-rugby player, with a spell at London Irish.

Speaking about his wife on their special day, Rowland said: “She looked absolutely amazing.

“I’ve seen her in a lot of glamorous dresses but this topped it all.”