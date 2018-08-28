Why radio presenter’s face is featuring on side of Ipswich’s bin lorries

You may be wondering why the face of a popular Suffolk breakfast radio presenter has been plastered across the side of bin collection lorries in Ipswich – but there is a good reason for it.

Mark Murphy signed off his fleet of bin lorries as the campaign launched in Ipswich Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

BBC Suffolk’s Mark Murphy is the face behind Ipswich Borough Council’s new campaign, Love Your Streets.

Mr Murphy was offered the position to back the campaign, which aims to keep Ipswich’s streets clean after the borough’s marketing team heard him tell listeners he had never featured on the side of a bus.

They contacted the radio veteran asking him if he wanted to not only see his face on the side of a lorry, but become the figurehead for its new campaign.

“Our bin lorries go to every home in Ipswich – it’s far better exposure than buses,” said marketing manager Karen Byrnand.

“We called Mark and he jumped at the chance as he has been behind many clean-up campaigns, like Don’t Be a Tosser.”

Mr Murphy joined in a series of pictures with the other Love Your Street icon, DiGBY the octopus, who uses his eight tentacles to pick up lots of litter.

DiGBY, who also features on the council’s cleaning vehicles, became famous after appearing as a mural on the side of a silo on Ipswich Waterfront.

His tentacles represent the fact it takes a lot of helping hands to tackle litter – including the many volunteers who work throughout the year.

The official launch of the campaign saw Mr Murphy inspect “his fleet” at the council’s depot, Gipping House.

There, he chatted to staff about the campaign and the need for recycling – especially at Christmas.

Ms Byrnand added: “No one can say they don’t know about it when Mark’s face is passing their home every day.”

Love Your street is campaign a litter campaign that aims to encourage Ipswich residents and visitors to use litter bins and take pride in their local area.

Part of the campaign will involve educating people on the impact litter can have on our quality of life, the environment and the community.

Residents are encouraged to show how much they love their streets by getting together with neighbours, family or friends and organising a community litter-pick.