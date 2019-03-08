Sunshine and Showers

Parks to be closed as Storm Gareth brings 60mph winds

PUBLISHED: 07:17 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 13 March 2019

All major parks in Ipswich are currently closed as Storm Gareth strikes. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

All major parks in Ipswich are currently closed as Storm Gareth strikes. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Ipswich Borough Council are urging members of the public to take extra care today when they are in open spaces.

The Borough Council has put in extra safety precautions this morning to try and keep local people safe.

The safety measures see the closure of all major parks in the town.

A spokesman said: “The Council’s parks team has decided not to open the town’s major parks this morning during the high winds and, as some parks and open spaces cannot be locked, have advised residents to avoid any wooded areas.

“The situation will be monitored throughout the morning and the parks will be opened when it is safe to do so.”

The Orwell Bridge is also due to close this morning throughout this morning’s rush hour.

Highways England tweeted: “If your heading towards the Orwell Bridge we will be closing it in both directions from approximately 700hrs due to very strong winds in the area. We will be closely monitoring the weather through out the morning. Please consider alternative routes.”

Don’t miss: All the details of the Orwell Bridge closure.

A Borough Council spokesman added: “It is hard to predict exactly when and how strong this latest storm will be but we always advise residents to take precautions.”

Take a look at our guide with everything you need to know about Storm Gareth here.

