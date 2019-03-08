Sunshine and Showers

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as Storm Gareth continues

PUBLISHED: 13:53 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 13 March 2019

The Orwell Bridge may have to close again tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge may have to close again tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge is still closed this afternoon - and could have to close again tomorrow, as Storm Gareth continues.

Highways England said on Twitter: “The bridge remains closed both ways at this time. We’re hoping that wind speeds will reduce enough for us to re-open it later this afternoon.”

It also said that it is “a possibility at this time” that it may have to close the bridge again tomorrow because of the winds, adding: “We are working closely with the Met Office.”

Highways England said that, if it is going to be required to close the bridge again, it will issue an update this afternoon to allow people to plan ahead.

Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best predicted that it could be particularly gusty from around 9am onwards tomorrow. “There could be gusts of 40 to 45mph and then picking up to 50mph around lunchtime and early afternoon.”

He said: “There will be a new set of fronts pushing through from the west tomorrow.

“There will be outbreaks of rain first thing and there could be a few heavy showers mid-morning.”

Mr Best added that more blustery weather was also expected on Friday and Saturday.

During Tuesday, wind speed readings on the bridge have gone above 60mph. The Orwell Bridge was closed from shortly after 7am, causing major travel delays across the town.

Read more - What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

