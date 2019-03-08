Heavy Rain

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 March 2019

A bus going through a large puddle during Storm Gareth's rain in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A bus going through a large puddle during Storm Gareth's rain in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

A call is going out to people in Ipswich to keep away from wooded areas as Storm Gareth strikes.

The borough council is asking people to take extra care, particularly in parks and open spaces.

A decision on whether to open or close the town’s major parks will be taken early on Wednesday. However, some open spaces cannot be locked and a warning is going out to keep away from wooded areas in the expected high winds.

A council spokesman said: “It is hard to predict exactly when and how strong this latest storm will be but we always advise residents to take precautions.”

Highways England is closely monitoring wind speeds today and tomorrow in case it needs to order the closure of the Orwell Bridge. If that happens, there will be widespread traffic congestion as traffic is diverted through Ipswich.

The highest wind speeds are predicted between 8am and 2pm, meaning the morning rush hour could be affected.

The council is also warning that its bin collection service could be badly affected if the bridge closes.

A spokesman said: “Our crews will be out first thing, but any heavy build-up of traffic will have an effect, so residents are asked to be patient.”

Updates on bin collections will be published on the Ipswich Borough Council website and on social media @ipswichgov

Read more - everything we know about Storm Gareth so far.

