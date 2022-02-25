Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show

Steve Wright was found guilty of murdering five Ipswich sex workers during a killing spree in the town in December 2006 - Credit: Suffolk Police

A TV show will be taking a look back at the biggest investigation in Suffolk police history, the case of Steven Wright.

Now serving a life sentence, Wright was jailed in 2006 for killing five young women in Ipswich.

British broadcaster Dermot Murnaghan returns to Crime + Investigation for his fourth season of Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan.

Dermot Murnaghan returns to investigate 11 shocking British cases in brand new killer Britain - Credit: CRIME+INVESTIGATION

Killer Britain explores British murder stories filled with detective intrigue and chilling storylines.

The fifth episode looks back to when Wright, dubbed ‘The Suffolk Strangler’, caught detectives in a game of cat and mouse for nearly six weeks in which he murdered his victims Tania Nicol, Gemma Adams, Anneli Alderton, Paula Clennell, and Annette Nicholls.

The former forklift truck driver targeted Ipswich’s red-light district, and the bodies of his victims were found dumped in streams and nearby woodland areas over a 10-day period.

Despite denying killing his victims in court, detectives were able to link his DNA to the murders and he was sentenced to a full-life term in 2009.

The episode features interviews with those who knew and met Steve Wright, including his father Conrad Wright.

The show's 11-episode run will see Murnaghan guide viewers through some of the most deeply shocking crimes of recent times.

These include the murder and dismemberment in May 2019 of Julia Rawson at the hands of horror film fanatic Nathan Maynard-Ellis and his boyfriend David Leesley; the multiple murders and rapes by the so-called ‘Grindr Killer’, Stephen Port; the brutal and senseless slaying of much-loved Bradford born mother-of-five Vera Hudson by her neighbour Mark Jewitt; the abduction and murder in February 2019 of Libby Squire by Pawel Relowicz; the case of nurse Ben Geen, who murdered two of his patients; and the brutal murder of Shafilea Ahmed by her parents Iftikhar and Farzana Ahmed.

The fifth episode will air on Monday, March 14 at 9pm. For more, visit: crimeandinvestigation.co.uk/play.