Stunning picture of strawberry supermoon above Suffolk captured

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:52 PM June 14, 2022
The rare supermoon will be visible over Suffolk again tonight

The rare supermoon will be visible over Suffolk again tonight - Credit: Julie Kemp

An incredible photo of the strawberry moon has been captured in Suffolk. 

The rare supermoon was spotted by Julie Kemp above Waldringfield, near Martlesham, last night and this morning. 

The strawberry moon was spotted over Waldringfield in Suffolk

The strawberry moon was spotted over Waldringfield in Suffolk - Credit: Julie Kemp

What is a supermoon?

Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.

It will also take on an orange hue.

How can I see the supermoon?

The moon is due to rise in the east at 10pm on Tuesday.

It is then due to set in the west at 4am the following morning.

Julie also spotted the strawberry supermoon this morning 

Julie also spotted the strawberry supermoon this morning - Credit: Julie Kemp

Spectators won't need anything other than themselves to enjoy the supermoon, though binoculars may give a good close-up look.

It will appear at its largest near the horizon.

If you miss tomorrow's, full moon it will remain large for the rest of the week.

If you capture any photos of the strawberry supermoon, send them here

