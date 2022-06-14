Stunning picture of strawberry supermoon above Suffolk captured
- Credit: Julie Kemp
An incredible photo of the strawberry moon has been captured in Suffolk.
The rare supermoon was spotted by Julie Kemp above Waldringfield, near Martlesham, last night and this morning.
What is a supermoon?
Supermoons are a combination of a lunar perigee (when the moon is closest to the earth) and a full moon.
It will also take on an orange hue.
How can I see the supermoon?
The moon is due to rise in the east at 10pm on Tuesday.
It is then due to set in the west at 4am the following morning.
Spectators won't need anything other than themselves to enjoy the supermoon, though binoculars may give a good close-up look.
It will appear at its largest near the horizon.
If you miss tomorrow's, full moon it will remain large for the rest of the week.
If you capture any photos of the strawberry supermoon, send them here