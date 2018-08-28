Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Café owner could face food business ban for breaching regulations

PUBLISHED: 16:24 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 09 January 2019

Richard Bird pictured outside the Street Level Café in 2016 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Richard Bird pictured outside the Street Level Café in 2016 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A Suffolk café owner could be banned from running a food business for breaching hygiene and safety regulations.

Richard Bird was this week due to be sentenced by magistrates for breaking 17 food safety and hygiene, and four health and safety at work regulations.

But the hearing was adjourned when council prosecutors applied for a prohibition order to ban him from managing a food business.

In November, the 72-year-old admitted failures uncovered at the Street Level Café, Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, where inspectors found food at risk of cross-contamination, greasy surfaces, general refuse in a food store and an open bag of compost in the kitchen last July.

Baited traps were found in a store room at risk of ‘pest entry’ and containing an open drain, flies were found in the food room, and holes were found in the kitchen ceiling, while other infringements included mould on a chopping board, unwashed knives, mouldy fridge shelves, soiled newspaper in a salad drawer, bins kept with food in a store room, food potentially contaminated with glass from a broken freezer lid, and water treatment solution in a fridge.

Sausages were kept four days past the use-by date and milk was three days past its use-by date.

There was a lack of hygiene training or risk assessment, and an electrician’s report on an upstairs area not accessible to the public made 51 observations, including three risks of injury.

Nigel Dulieu, prosecuting for the borough council, described conditions as “fairly chronic”.

Rachel Spearing, mitigating, said methods had been in place to monitor cleaning and hygiene but had not been properly recorded.

July had been a busy period, she added, and the build-up of grease was due to heavy trade at a time when Bird’s ill-health, between summer and autumn, provided further explanation for a lack of robust oversight.

She said holes had been filled, deep cleaning carried out, and training given to employees by an enthusiastic new member of staff.

“This is a man who was overwhelmed; not indifferent. It’s not an offence that reflects ongoing or blatant disregard,” added Ms Spearing, who said Bird had not been provided sight of the reasoning behind the ancillary food hygiene prohibition order.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until March 12 for the order to be considered.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

11 of the best gins produced in Surrey

Bob Fowkes, co-founder and marketing director of Brockmans Gin enjoys a glass (Photo by Jamie B Mabilat)

90 of the best events on offer in Surrey for 2019

Wings & Wheels has moved from August to June for 2019 (Photo by Robert Sambles)

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

The White Bear, Fickleshole

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

Shere Village Street (c) Andrea Poole/Getty Images/iStockphoto

10 reasons to love Sutton

Sutton (Illustration by Lucy Atkinson)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Suffolk firm’s avatar doctor could help the NHS save millions

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Recipe: Make our very tasty vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet

Make our vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet Picture: Archant

‘New additions can give a club that lift‘ - Ipswich Town sign winger Dawkins following trial

Simon Dawkins has joined Ipswich Town until the end of the season.Picture: ROSS HALLS

Broken manhole cover closes lane for more than seven hours

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists