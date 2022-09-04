News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in August

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:02 AM September 4, 2022
Two postcode lottery employees in red jackets.

The latest People's Postcode Lottery winners in Suffolk have been announced (file photo) - Credit: Skywall Photography

Has someone been knocking on your door? Three streets in Suffolk are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery last month.

The three postcodes each scooped the £1,000 daily prize in the lottery in August.

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

  • IP2 8FF, Ipswich
  • IP1 2BS, Ipswich
  • IP6 9AP, Westerfield

In January of this year, one street in Wattisham claimed the £30,000 jackpot in the People's Postcode Lottery.

But many more roads in Suffolk have claimed the £1,000 prize throughout the year, with the most being won in a single month being the 10 in February.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket. 

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Michael Higgins has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Former teacher jailed for third time for making indecent child images

Jane Hunt

person
An aerobatics display will be taking place over the sea at Felixstowe

New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town

Dominic Bareham

person
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
There are long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a single-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

Part of A14 closed after vehicle hits central reservation near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon