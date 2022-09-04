Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in August

The latest People's Postcode Lottery winners in Suffolk have been announced (file photo) - Credit: Skywall Photography

Has someone been knocking on your door? Three streets in Suffolk are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery last month.

The three postcodes each scooped the £1,000 daily prize in the lottery in August.

The lucky winning postcodes in the county were:

IP2 8FF, Ipswich

IP1 2BS, Ipswich

IP6 9AP, Westerfield

In January of this year, one street in Wattisham claimed the £30,000 jackpot in the People's Postcode Lottery.

But many more roads in Suffolk have claimed the £1,000 prize throughout the year, with the most being won in a single month being the 10 in February.

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33% of ticket money going to good causes.