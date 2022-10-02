News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:43 PM October 2, 2022
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Five Suffolk streets won on the People's Postcode Lottery in September (file photo) - Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Residents living in these five Suffolk streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning big in the People's Postcode Lottery last month.

The lottery has published all the winners of the £1,000 daily prize in September, which includes addresses from across Suffolk.

Every day, 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those streets who purchased a ticket will then receive £1,000 each. 

The winners in Suffolk in September were:

  • IP5 2QB - Kesgrave
  • IP14 1HW - Stowmarket
  • IP5 1JY - Kesgrave
  • CB9 8JG - Haverhill
  • NR35 2TQ - Earsham

In January this year, one street in Wattisham claimed the £30,000 jackpot in the lottery.

Playing the People's Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with a third of the ticket money going to good causes. 

