'People are so generous' - Free prom dresses and suits for Ipswich students

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM May 30, 2022
Left to right: Dani Lamerric, Cady Flack, Sue Watling and Katrina Hudson

Left to right: Dani Lamerric, Cady Flack, Sue Watling and Katrina Hudson - Credit: Tom Cann

Prom-goers have been able to pick up free dresses and suits ahead of their end of year celebrations - thanks to hundreds of generous donations.

More than 200 people came forward to donate prom clothing following a social media appeal, meaning Year 11 and 13 students have been able to get free items amid the cost of living crisis.

On offer for students from schools across Suffolk were dresses, suits, shirts, bags, shoes and ties. The items were put on display at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Sidegate Lane West on Monday, May 30.


An appeal on Facebook results in over 200 responses for prom clothing and accessories.

An appeal on Facebook results in over 200 responses for prom clothing and accessories. - Credit: Tom Cann

Katrina Hudson, who works at Stoke High School in Ipswich, organised the prom clothing giveaway.

She said: "I was made aware of a couple of students that couldn't go to prom because they had nothing to wear, so a friend and I put out a post on Facebook appealing for help.

"They texted me and said they had received two, and by that time 200 people had responded to me. That's the power of Facebook.

Katrina Hudson, organise, says there are dresses worth up to £1,000 donated

Katrina Hudson, organise, says there are dresses worth up to £1,000 donated - Credit: Tom Cann

"It wasn't hard at all. People have been amazing and given so much and we had dresses that are brand new, that I know are £1,000 dresses and people have just given them.

"It is incredible and people's generosity knows no bounds."

There were clothes for men and women on offer

There were clothes for men and women on offer - Credit: Tom Cann

