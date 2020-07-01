How to cool off this summer

Beccles Lido is one of a few open air pools that will reopen this summer . Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Temperatures are set to rise again in coming days, just as children in Suffolk break up from school - or close the books on home learning - and embark on a six-week break.

Paddle out from Iken Canoe and if the sun is beating down, you can always jump in to cool off Picture: Iken Canoe Paddle out from Iken Canoe and if the sun is beating down, you can always jump in to cool off Picture: Iken Canoe

But this year most foreign holidays have been axed and instead many families will be staying here in Suffolk for the extended school break.

If you are looking for somewhere close to home to cool off this summer why not try one of the Ipswich splash parks which have now reopened, or your local lesiure centre may be opening its pool soon following the four-month coronavirus lockdown.

Water parks and other attractions must continue to follow social distancing guidelines set by the government and will have additional measures in place this summer including as hand sanitising on entry and capacity limits to help keep the public safe.

Here is how you can cool off this summer:

Paddlers enjoying the River Alde on a summer's day Picture: Iken Canoe Paddlers enjoying the River Alde on a summer's day Picture: Iken Canoe

Swimming pools

Swimming pools operated by Abbeycroft Leisure in West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh have announced they will reopen to the public on July 27.

CEO of the not-for-profit company, Warren Smyth, said: “We are planning a phased reopening of our centres and services and will let you know more in the coming days detailing the specific arrangements for the facilities you use.

“As you may expect not everything will be open to begin with but this will be under regular review taking account of government guidance, liaison with our stakeholders and customer feedback.”

Beccles Lido will be offering lane swimming only to begin with - but scenes like this may return later in the summer Picture: Neil Didsbury Beccles Lido will be offering lane swimming only to begin with - but scenes like this may return later in the summer Picture: Neil Didsbury

The pools will offer lane swimming, with some family sessions available.

There is currently no date confirmed for the reopening of leisure centres or swimming pools in East Suffolk or Ipswich.

Splash parks

The free-to-use splash parks in Bourne Park and Holywells Park, Ipswich opened on Saturday, July 18.

Where will you make a splash as you seek to cool off in Suffolk this summer? Picture: Neil Didsbury Where will you make a splash as you seek to cool off in Suffolk this summer? Picture: Neil Didsbury

The water play areas will be open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day, with a maximum capacity of 10 people at a time.

Children should arrive in their swim wear as changing is not permitted at the sites.

More information is available here

Beach days

Thorpeness Mere is ideal for a leisurely boating trip Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL Thorpeness Mere is ideal for a leisurely boating trip Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

With toilet facilities now reopened along the Suffolk coast, the beach could be the perfect spot for a sunny day and a quick dip

Some beaches have been over run with tourists during periods of hot weather this summer, so why not pick a slightly cooler day or head for one of the less popular beaches in the county?

The county has 50-miles of coastline offering everything from the dramatic scenes at Covehithe to the picturesque Southwold Pier and the traditional seaside attractions at Felixstowe, meaning there is something for every taste.

However, HM Coastguard have said people should only swim in the sea if a lifeguard is on duty, in line with government guidance about visiting the coast.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Lowestoft’s South Beach and Southwold North Beach this summer. See more here

Alton Water

Anglian Water’s reservoir on the Shotley Peninsula is now reopen and you can either launch your own vessel or hire a canoe, kayak, row boat, stand-up paddleboard, sailing dinghy or windsurfer.

The children’s playgrounds at the site remain closed but the mini golf is open, the cafe is serving take away refreshments and toilets are open.

You can also hire a bike and cycle around the reservoir.

Restrictions apply in all areas including limited capacity for hire.

Iken Canoe

Take a trip on the River Alde and if it all gets a bit warm, take a dip to cool off.

Iken Canoe hires out a range of paddle craft on the upper reaches of the river, between Snape and Aldeburgh.

You can hire stand up paddle boards, sit on canoes, Canadian canoes and catamaran canoes, or take a spin in their motor boat, Rosie.

Prices start from £25 for two hours.

You cannot launch your own craft from the site.

Beccles Lido

Outdoor pools were permitted to open ahead of indoor pools, however, many open air pools around the country will remain closed this summer as the teams who run them, often volunteers, have not had enough time to prepare and the season will now be considerably restricted.

Beccles Lido is among only a handful that will open their doors, with swimmers welcomed in from Monday, July 20.

Initially the pool will be open for pre-booked lane swimming only, with families permitted once the new procedures have been tested.

Tickets will be priced at £4 for a peak time session, and £3 off peak, and sessions will be an hour long, with a minimum swim time of 45 minutes.

See here for more details.

Thorpeness Meare

One of the most unusual resorts on the East Anglian coast is undoubtedly the village of Thorpeness, which boasts its own boating lake with Peter Pan-themed islands. If you’re heading for the coast with your children but looking for an alternative to the beach, the Meare is ideal. Although it covers 60 acres, it is shallow - no more than 3ft anywhere, so that children can learn to go boating safely. A wide range of rowing boats, canoes, dinghies and other boats of different sizes are available to rent. Facilities include a shop and tearoom.

See here for more details