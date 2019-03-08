Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A kebab shop boss has been fined £700 for breaching his premises licence by allowing food to be served after hours on Christmas Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemn Abdulrahman pleaded guilty to three counts of carrying on unauthorised licensable activity at Best Kebabs, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich, when he appeared before magistrates this week.

Ipswich Borough Council brought the prosecution after officers reported observing kebab shop staff serving customers beyond the 3am cut-off point on Christmas morning.

Abdulrahman's current licence was issued in October last year – allowing the shop to serve hot food until 3am or 4am, depending on the day of the week.

Prosecutor Richard Essex told magistrates the licence holder and premises supervisor, Abdulrahman, was in breach of authorised conditions by allowing food to be served after 3am on December 25.

The 42-year-old had also failed to retain CCTV footage for the requisite 28 days, or ensure staff were capable of downloading images from the system, when material was requested by borough council officers between December 29 and January 28.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Essex said Abdulrahman had already been sent two written warnings about breaching conditions by serving food after hours and failing to comply with CCTV requirements.

Officers entered the shop at 3.30am on December 25, Mr Essex told magistrates.

“On December 29, an officer went back to ask for CCTV footage from December 25, but the defendant said he wouldn't be able to supply all of the footage,” he added.

An officers provided staff with a USB stick to download footage of the night in question, but the device was returned without the recording, Mr Essex explained.

Abdulrahman, of Kitchener Road in London, was fined £700 for carry on unauthorised licensable activity by serving hot food after hours.

He faced no separate penalty for the CCTV breaches, but was ordered to pay £350 towards the cost of prosecution and a £70 statutory fee towards victim services.

Abdulrahman was prosecuted under section 136 of the Licensing Act 2003, which makes it an offence to carry on attempt to carry on a licensable activity from any premises otherwise than in accordance with an authorisation.