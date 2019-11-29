Former Suffolk maths teacher guilty of child sex offences dies in prison

An inquest is set to open into a former Suffolk school teacher jailed for abusing pupils who has died in prison.

John McKno, 74, died while serving a 14 year sentence at HMP Norwich for abusing five pupils at three schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire during the 1970s and 80s.

The former Kesgrave Hall School teacher was sentenced in May 2016 at Ipswich Crown Court after he admitted a series of serious sexual assaults, gross indecency and indecent assault on four victims under 16 and one victim under 14.

He died on September 29 and an inquest into his death will now take place on December 2 at Norfolk Coroners Court.

McKno, of Alby in Norfolk, also worked at Beam College in Great Torrington in Devon, and St Michael's College in Tenbury Wells.

Detectives from Suffolk Police's Operation Garford, set-up specifically to investigate allegations of abuse at the former Kesgrave Hall boarding school, first arrested McKno in May 2014.

McKno was initially charged with offences occurring at Kesgrave Hall and Beam College.

Further offences were added to McKno's indictment when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in October last year for a plea and case management hearing.