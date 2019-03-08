Video

In pictures: Suffolk youngsters at World Scout Jamboree

Safyeh Hingley from Kirton, Alfie Palmer from Rendlesham and Francesca Adams from Sudbury at the World Scouts Jamboree in West Virgina, USA Picture: ROB CASH/THE SCOUTS Archant

A group of scouts from Suffolk have flown over the Atlantic to join the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Suffolk Scout unit The Teagulls have been leatning new skills and meeting new friends Picture: OLLIE SMITH Suffolk Scout unit The Teagulls have been leatning new skills and meeting new friends Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Around 45,000 scouts from across the globe have descended on the jamboree - meeting up with other scouts, swapping scarves and badges, singing, chanting, dancing and having the time of their lives.

Scouts from across the globe have descended on West Virgina for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: MARTYN MILNER Scouts from across the globe have descended on West Virgina for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: MARTYN MILNER

Ollie Smith, who leads the Suffolk Teagulls Unit, said the scouts are having an incredible time.

Suffolk Scout unit the Teagulls in West Virgina, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH Suffolk Scout unit the Teagulls in West Virgina, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

He said: "We have been up at the crack of dawn to take part in a myriad of amazing activities from white water rafting to a Globe Leadership Course.

Around 35 Scouts from Suffolk have flown over to AMerica for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITH Around 35 Scouts from Suffolk have flown over to AMerica for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITH

"There's not enough room in the day to fit it all in. "The Teagulls are getting really stuck into the Jamboree and taking the opportunity to meet scouts from all over the world and making new friends and learning new skills."

Thousands of scouts have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH Thousands of scouts have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

The Suffolk scout group had also experienced a Culture Day ta the Jamboree, a day where they explore and meet people from different cultures and share our culture with them.

Around 45,000 scouts fom around the world have visited the World Scout Jamboree Picture:MARTYN MILNER Around 45,000 scouts fom around the world have visited the World Scout Jamboree Picture:MARTYN MILNER

Scout Safiyeh Hingley, from Kirton, said: "Culture Day is teaching me new language skills you wouldn;t typically learn at school. "We are learning a different side of culture that you would usually only learn if you visited the country by we can experience so many new cultures all in such a small space."

35 Scouts from Suffolk have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH 35 Scouts from Suffolk have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Since flying out on July 20, the Teagulls enjoyed a sightseeing trip to New York before they headed off to the big event.

Scouts from across the globe have attended the big event Picture OLLIE SMITH Scouts from across the globe have attended the big event Picture OLLIE SMITH