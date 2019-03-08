Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

In pictures: Suffolk youngsters at World Scout Jamboree

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 30 July 2019

Safyeh Hingley from Kirton, Alfie Palmer from Rendlesham and Francesca Adams from Sudbury at the World Scouts Jamboree in West Virgina, USA Picture: ROB CASH/THE SCOUTS

Safyeh Hingley from Kirton, Alfie Palmer from Rendlesham and Francesca Adams from Sudbury at the World Scouts Jamboree in West Virgina, USA Picture: ROB CASH/THE SCOUTS

Archant

A group of scouts from Suffolk have flown over the Atlantic to join the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Suffolk Scout unit The Teagulls have been leatning new skills and meeting new friends Picture: OLLIE SMITHSuffolk Scout unit The Teagulls have been leatning new skills and meeting new friends Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Around 45,000 scouts from across the globe have descended on the jamboree - meeting up with other scouts, swapping scarves and badges, singing, chanting, dancing and having the time of their lives.

Scouts from across the globe have descended on West Virgina for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: MARTYN MILNERScouts from across the globe have descended on West Virgina for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: MARTYN MILNER

Ollie Smith, who leads the Suffolk Teagulls Unit, said the scouts are having an incredible time.

Suffolk Scout unit the Teagulls in West Virgina, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITHSuffolk Scout unit the Teagulls in West Virgina, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

He said: "We have been up at the crack of dawn to take part in a myriad of amazing activities from white water rafting to a Globe Leadership Course.

Around 35 Scouts from Suffolk have flown over to AMerica for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITHAround 35 Scouts from Suffolk have flown over to AMerica for the World Scout Jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITH

"There's not enough room in the day to fit it all in. "The Teagulls are getting really stuck into the Jamboree and taking the opportunity to meet scouts from all over the world and making new friends and learning new skills."

Thousands of scouts have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITHThousands of scouts have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

The Suffolk scout group had also experienced a Culture Day ta the Jamboree, a day where they explore and meet people from different cultures and share our culture with them.

Around 45,000 scouts fom around the world have visited the World Scout Jamboree Picture:MARTYN MILNERAround 45,000 scouts fom around the world have visited the World Scout Jamboree Picture:MARTYN MILNER

Scout Safiyeh Hingley, from Kirton, said: "Culture Day is teaching me new language skills you wouldn;t typically learn at school. "We are learning a different side of culture that you would usually only learn if you visited the country by we can experience so many new cultures all in such a small space."

35 Scouts from Suffolk have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH35 Scouts from Suffolk have attended the big jamboree in West Virginia, USA Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Since flying out on July 20, the Teagulls enjoyed a sightseeing trip to New York before they headed off to the big event.

Scouts from across the globe have attended the big event Picture OLLIE SMITHScouts from across the globe have attended the big event Picture OLLIE SMITH

The Teagulls have been taking part in a host of activities at the jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITHThe Teagulls have been taking part in a host of activities at the jamboree Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

In pictures: Suffolk youngsters at World Scout Jamboree

Safyeh Hingley from Kirton, Alfie Palmer from Rendlesham and Francesca Adams from Sudbury at the World Scouts Jamboree in West Virgina, USA Picture: ROB CASH/THE SCOUTS

Ipswich singer to take on mammoth tusk as she busks around Elmer trail

Roma Nicholson will busk her way around St Elizabeth Hospices Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk. Picture: DARREN NICHOLSON

A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

‘Politics should never show its face in areas of health improvement’ – hospital leader urges unity in tackling obesity

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists