In pictures: Suffolk youngsters at World Scout Jamboree
PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 30 July 2019
Archant
A group of scouts from Suffolk have flown over the Atlantic to join the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.
Around 45,000 scouts from across the globe have descended on the jamboree - meeting up with other scouts, swapping scarves and badges, singing, chanting, dancing and having the time of their lives.
Ollie Smith, who leads the Suffolk Teagulls Unit, said the scouts are having an incredible time.
He said: "We have been up at the crack of dawn to take part in a myriad of amazing activities from white water rafting to a Globe Leadership Course.
"There's not enough room in the day to fit it all in. "The Teagulls are getting really stuck into the Jamboree and taking the opportunity to meet scouts from all over the world and making new friends and learning new skills."
The Suffolk scout group had also experienced a Culture Day ta the Jamboree, a day where they explore and meet people from different cultures and share our culture with them.
Scout Safiyeh Hingley, from Kirton, said: "Culture Day is teaching me new language skills you wouldn;t typically learn at school. "We are learning a different side of culture that you would usually only learn if you visited the country by we can experience so many new cultures all in such a small space."
Since flying out on July 20, the Teagulls enjoyed a sightseeing trip to New York before they headed off to the big event.