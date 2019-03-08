Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a park near Portman Road.

The woman, who had arranged to meet a man online, was raped during an attack in Alderman Park at approximately 3.40am yesterday, August 15. The sexual assault was reported to police at around 4am.

The victim, who is in her 20s, told police she was grabbed and raped by a man in the park. The attacker then left the area.

A 19-year-old man from the Ipswich area was arrested in the early hours of this morning, August 16, on suspicion of rape. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any further information, to contact police by calling 101 or visiting the website, quoting crime number 37/48768/19.