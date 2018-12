Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Officers were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Arminas Nauseda, who went missing from his home address on Friday, November 9.

The 15-year-old was located in Colchester on Sunday, December 9.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers would like to thank the public and media for their help with the search.