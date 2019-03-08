Sunshine and Showers

A12 police chase teenager to be sentenced next week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 June 2019

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: ARCHANT

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager who was involved in a police chase along the A12 from Colchester to Ipswich will be sentenced next week.

Peri Wacey, 18, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, was arrested following the incident on May 8 which ended at Copdock, near Ipswich.

Wacey appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday, June 7, and admitted aggravated vehicle taking - during which he drove dangerously on the A12, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted careless driving in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to another police pursuit on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday, May 3.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until next Friday, June 14.

Wacey, who has a number of previous convictions, was remanded in custody.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

