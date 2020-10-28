Teenager left with brain injury after crash given £2.7m compensation

The case was heard at the High Court. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A Suffolk teenager who was hit by a car and catastrophically injured seconds after getting off a school bus will receive millions in compensation.

The boy, from the Ipswich area, was aged 11 when the car struck him as he ran across the road, throwing him 25 metres through the air.

Now in his late teens, he suffered severe head injuries and damage to the frontal lobe of his brain, his barrister, Marcus Grant, told the High Court.

The driver’s reaction time could not be criticised, he told Mrs Justice Lambert.

But accident reconstruction evidence indicated that, had he been travelling at 19mph or less, the boy would have made it safely across the road.

The motorist’s insurers, Admiral Insurance, denied he was at fault but today agreed to settle the teenager’s claim for over £2.7million.

The payout represented 60%of the full value of his damages claim, the court was told.

Mr Grant said the teenager’s ability to make sensible judgments for himself had been affected by the damage to his brain.

He suffers from ‘moderately severe dysexecutive syndrome’, a classic sign of frontal lobe damage.

The barrister said that putting a value on his claim had been complicated by his pre-existing behavioural problems.

He may have been suffering form ADHD and dyslexia before the accident and that would have affected his employment prospects.

His life expectancy was also affected by Type-1 diabetes, from which he has suffered since his childhood.

He has limited insight into his condition and was unlikely to be willing to accept a comprehensive care and supervision regime.

However, Mr Grant said the settlement would pave the way for him to establish greater independence and move into a home of his own.

He was excited at the prospect of taking a vocational college course and the barrister added: “His future is likely to be better than his present.”

Mr Grant paid tribute to Admiral Insurance who “acted with great courtesy and sympathy” during negotiations to settle the case.

Mrs Justice Lambert described it as a “challenging” case but had no hesitation in approving the settlement.

She told the teenager and his family, who watched the hearing via remote video link: “I’m very conscious that this cannot turn the clock back.

“But I hope that this settlement makes your lives a good deal easier.”