Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:05 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:05 10 December 2018

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

The attacker left in the direction of Bramford Road Picture: ARCHANTThe attacker left in the direction of Bramford Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to investigate an incident in Beaconsfield Road, off Bramford Road, at around 10.15pm on Friday night.

Detectives launched an investigation and appealed for any witnesses who were in the area of Bramford Road at the time.

On Sunday, officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of attempted sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Ipswich borough councillor for Westgate ward, Colin Kreidewolf said he was “absolutely horrified” to hear news of the incident being reported the night after hundreds of people gathered outside the University of Suffolk for a ‘Reclaim the Night’ march.

The march was organised by Suffolk Rape Crisis with support from the Suffolk Feminist Society Network and the University of Suffolk Students’ Union.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police investigating a sexual assault in Ipswich have arrested a man.

“An 18-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on Sunday, December 9, on suspicion of attempted sexual assault.”

The man was taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre to be questioned by detectives following his arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 70822/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

