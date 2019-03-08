Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

PUBLISHED: 11:17 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 05 April 2019

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Three teenagers have been arrested and three more are in hospital after an Audi A4 stolen in Ipswich crashed into a fuel tanker on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The car was reportedly taken from Foxhall Road in Ipswich at around 4.30am on Wednesday – before it travelled more than 150 miles into Derbyshire.

Suffolk police alerted other forces about the Audi – it was later spotted in Nottinghamshire, where it failed to stop for police.

Officers chased it through the east Midlands before the pursuit came to a dramatic end at around 6.30am when the Audi was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a slip road off the M1, at junction 30.

One of the vehicles was a fuel tanker, police said.

Two teenage boys from Ipswich, aged 14 and 17, and a 14-year-old boy from Thetford were arrested on suspicion of burglary and other offences in connection with the incident.

A further three boys, aged 15, 16, and 17, are in hospital in Sheffield where they are being treated for serious injuries, which are not life-threatening.

The crash closed the M1 for several hours police investigated, and it re-opened at around 11am on Thursday.

Officials from the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted about the incident.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mother of stab murder victim Tavis backs stop and search

Tavis murder Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Woodbridge Town skipper Sean Rea, AFC Sudbury schemer Billy Holland and Framlingham Town coach Anthony Fryatt

Left to right front, Sean Rea, Anthony Fryatt and Billy Holland. Joined by Mike Bacon, back right and Carl Marston

‘I don’t see why I shouldn’t be here next season... if I’m playing I’m happy’ – Dozzell on a frustrating season

Andre Dozzell has been limited to just six starts this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Town spend £790,210 on agents fees as Hurst and Lambert bring in 19 players

Ipswich Town have spent £790,210 on agents fees under Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists