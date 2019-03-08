Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Three teenagers have been arrested and three more are in hospital after an Audi A4 stolen in Ipswich crashed into a fuel tanker on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The car was reportedly taken from Foxhall Road in Ipswich at around 4.30am on Wednesday – before it travelled more than 150 miles into Derbyshire.

Suffolk police alerted other forces about the Audi – it was later spotted in Nottinghamshire, where it failed to stop for police.

Officers chased it through the east Midlands before the pursuit came to a dramatic end at around 6.30am when the Audi was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a slip road off the M1, at junction 30.

One of the vehicles was a fuel tanker, police said.

Two teenage boys from Ipswich, aged 14 and 17, and a 14-year-old boy from Thetford were arrested on suspicion of burglary and other offences in connection with the incident.

A further three boys, aged 15, 16, and 17, are in hospital in Sheffield where they are being treated for serious injuries, which are not life-threatening.

The crash closed the M1 for several hours police investigated, and it re-opened at around 11am on Thursday.

Officials from the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted about the incident.