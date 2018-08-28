Poll

Would you back Theresa May in a vote of confidence?

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

As MP’s get ready to vote on the future of PM Theresa May tonight we want to know how you would vote.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest which will take place this evening.

Our local representatives have been declaring whether they are likely to support the Prime Minister tonight or not.

Speaking earlier this morning Mrs May said she would fight an effort to oust her as Conservative leader and Prime Minister “with everything I’ve got”.

A ballot will be held among MPs tonight between 6 and 8pm.

The results of the vote should be known shortly after.

But how would you vote if given the chance? Let us know in our poll.