Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book. (c) copyright citizenside.com

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Temperatures are set to hit the mid-teens today as a thick layer of cloud lies over Suffolk.

As the cloud builds, there will be some rainy spells, especially towards the end of the day and into the night, with the heaviest of the rain in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Dan Holly, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “There will be quite a lot of cloud around today.

“As it gets to its thickest there will be some rain but it’s not expected to be particularly heavy or prolonged.

“There will be a fair breeze but it will be warm with temperatures up to 13C.

“The temperature won’t drop going into the night as the cloud cover will keep us warm. The evening will continue to see lots of cloud with a few showers, the heaviest of them coming after midnight.”