Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

PUBLISHED: 08:12 06 December 2018

Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Temperatures are set to hit the mid-teens today as a thick layer of cloud lies over Suffolk.

As the cloud builds, there will be some rainy spells, especially towards the end of the day and into the night, with the heaviest of the rain in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Dan Holly, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “There will be quite a lot of cloud around today.

“As it gets to its thickest there will be some rain but it’s not expected to be particularly heavy or prolonged.

“There will be a fair breeze but it will be warm with temperatures up to 13C.

“The temperature won’t drop going into the night as the cloud cover will keep us warm. The evening will continue to see lots of cloud with a few showers, the heaviest of them coming after midnight.”

Four car crash partially closes A12

27 minutes ago Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A serious four car collision is causing long delays on the A12 heading towards Ipswich.

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

15 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Suffolk rap fans publish cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

08:05 Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

07:43 Andrew Papworth
Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Relatives of a popular football referee have thanked those who have paid emotional tributes to him after his sudden death.

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Yesterday, 17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

Yesterday, 21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

